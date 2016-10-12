Opinion Line (Oct. 12)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The image of a tattered and shredded United States flag behind the moderator of the second presidential debate was a powerful statement that we need an entirely new regime to lead this country.
Sadly, it’s finally happened. America has become what it watches every day and night on television.
Donald Trump said he did not want to say nasty things about the Clintons out of concern for their daughter Chelsea. Where was Trump’s concern for his own children when he was bragging about using his celebrity to hit on married women and grab their genitals?
Hillary Clinton does not have good judgment or she would have never used something sexual against Trump – not when her husband was the biggest womanizer of all time, and she treated the women badly after it was over.
So Trump spins sexual assault into “locker room talk.” What else will he spin?
Let the ladies who never watched “Sex in the City” throw the first stone at Trump.
Was that Trump constantly evading the debate questions or Capt. Queeg from “The Caine Mutiny,” rolling ball bearings while obsessively looking for the missing strawberries?
Trump’s open microphone has nothing to do with the multiple problems that face our country that will never be approached, much less solved, by Clinton.
Obviously, Trump believes in a hands-on campaign.
There is one thing that Congress could do to prepare for the upcoming election. It should establish a bipartisan standing committee on impeachment. This might well be useful no matter which candidate wins the White House.
Hooray, only about three more months left of the Obama presidency.
We need to hurry and get the recall of Gov. Sam Brownback and his cronies going before it’s too late.
Nonsectarian prayers are meaningless pap until they close with “in Jesus’ name we pray.” Then their use is offensive.
How many of those trying to kill and maim others by racing to work in the morning move like sloths once they get there?
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments