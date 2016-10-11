Opinion Line (Oct. 11)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I am in my late 60s and I am urging all 18- to 30-year-olds to take this election with the up-most seriousness, and vote. The rest of your life in this country will be drastically affected by the results of this election. So think, decide, vote.
If you want more people to vote in the presidential elections, we need to eliminate the electoral college so that everyone’s vote counts.
If you keep voting for the same party and get the same results year after year and generation after generation, maybe it’s time to look in the mirror and try something different.
Donald Trump would call me Miss Piggy. I’m not pretty enough to greet customers at his golf club. I’m not smart enough, so I have to write a yearly check to IRS. Trump’s three strikes against me equals a home run vote for Hillary Clinton.
Will columnist Davis Merritt apply his definition of “integrity” to Clinton’s “extremely careless” handling of classified material?
Our presidential election has some similarities with the BREXIT vote: A large number of people will vote for and choose even an unreasonable, probably disastrous, alternative in a desperate attempt to fare better economically.
Even old Bill Clinton gets it right sometimes. He says that Obamacare is hammering small businesses and is another shackle on the hard working middle class.
Why is anyone worried about Clinton or Trump getting elected? Weren’t the crazy Republicans saying that President Obama was going to use a Jade Helm 15 operation to declare martial law, elect himself president, remove political dissidents and take our guns?
For those of you who can’t figure out why racial tensions have gotten worse, just look at Obama and his administration. They enjoy getting in the middle of things when they should stay out of it.
My old Dad said: “Be glad to pay your taxes. It means you’re making money.”
Comments