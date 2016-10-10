Opinion Line (Oct. 10)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Colorado made about $70 million from marijuana taxes last fiscal year. Shall our suffering state sit on the side and wait for the rest of the country to reap the benefits first?
Here is a simple fix for Kansas repeatedly missing revenue estimates: Fire the estimators. Is that too simple?
The ACLU’s recent effectiveness in putting a halt to Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s efforts to do more damage to our democratic form of government has been sweet to observe.
The vice presidential debate showed how unthinkable and disastrous it would be for a real jerk like Tim Kaine to be “one heartbeat away” from the presidency.
Everybody who applauds Donald Trump’s brilliance at gaming the tax code should be cheering just as loudly for all of those who, in desperation, have learned to game the welfare system.
Recent news on Trump’s taxes shows that his claim that “the system is rigged” is true. It is rigged in favor of the very wealthy.
A socialist is a communist without a gun.
I am a retired teacher. I am tired of hearing people berate teachers because of “paid summer vacation.” Teachers can take their pay in 12 months or nine months, and summers are spent at a university and making lesson plans.
All Kansas teachers have the option of having their salaries spread out over 12 months or they can receive one check in June. This is money they have already earned; it’s not a gift. Do your homework before you complain.
I heard nothing in Sen. Pat Roberts’ telephone town halls that would indicate that he is old, mean and cranky, as an Opinion Line comment said. I am, however, old, mean and cranky about people making up a false narrative to score political points.
“Sectarian prayers” at government meetings may offend you, but in no way are they illegal. Read the Constitution and actually make an effort to understand what it says.
If you have $10 million worth of jewelry in your hotel room, no one has probably ever accused you of being smart.
Why are earthquakes called temblors instead of tremblers?
