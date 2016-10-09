Opinion Line (Oct. 9)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
To all you jerks who abused using the recycle bins at Dillons: Thanks for ruining it for those of us who used it properly and were doing our part to help the environment. Too bad you didn’t care.
I don’t blame Waste Connections and Dillons for stopping the recycling, because I’ve seen the items dumped. I do wish they had put out security cameras to catch the perpetrators instead of penalizing the rest of us.
Once again the state misses its revenue projections because of poor tax and spend policies. I have voted Republican for 50 years and apologize to all who read this. Join me this election in not voting to return any incumbent to office on all levels.
Our Legislature seems to be upset with our governor and his poorly conceived, poorly managed financial policies. But they were the ones who initially bought into and adopted such policies.
I watched the vice presidential debate and drew one conclusion. I like them much better than Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump.
Tim Kaine’s debate coach should be placed on Clinton’s hit list.
How about a Pence-Trump ticket instead? That way when Mike Pence becomes president, we won’t hear from Trump again.
It takes a genius to lose a billion dollars in a single year.
Clinton has been running for president since 2007 and still has not impressed anyone.
There are possibly two things that would ingratiate Trump to the undecided voters: publicly state, “I have been an ass and I apologize,” and get a buzz cut.
If only today’s politicians and presidential candidates could display the gentlemanly rivalry seen at golf’s Ryder Cup.
My heart just bleeds for air-head celebrities who get robbed in foreign countries of multimillion-dollar rings and assorted jewelry. Maybe next time she’ll leave the stuff at home.
I’m telling you, there will be clown riots. En masse, they’ll show up and paralyze a city with fear.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is on a reality dating TV show. Amazing. A tall, handsome pro athlete with more than $45 million who is clueless as to how to find a girlfriend. Throw that one on the pile of yet another question the Chiefs are unable to solve.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments