Opinion Line (Oct. 8)

If we had any sense, the two vice presidential candidates would be the presidential candidates.
Tim Kaine continually interrupted, was very rude, and smirked with repeated falsehoods – the perfect match with Hillary Clinton. Mike Pence answered the questions, gave reasonable and intelligent answers, and showed that Donald Trump picks good people.
After seeing the debate Tuesday, it’s too bad Pence isn’t the GOP nominee for president. But I can’t vote for Trump just because Pence will be there to hold his hand.
Pence, clearly well informed, would have exposed Clinton’s record if Kaine had waited his turn politely.
As a Republican, I am not sure Trump truly represents the Republican platform or the Trump platform. Are you?
President Obama’s legacy of failure in almost all areas won’t be fixed by Clinton’s copycat plan.
Trump is not “a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” as a recent Opinion Line comment said. He is a bad-tempered jackass masquerading as a wolf.
With all of the important issues facing our country and the world, one would think that Trump would have more important issues to tweet/rant about than a former beauty queen’s weight.
Business people know that customers walking in the door with money to spend creates more jobs than vaporizing business taxes. Gov. Sam Brownback and his GOP Legislature eliminated income taxes on some businesses in order to destroy government.
As a vet, I appreciate the work Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, has done in D.C. His office has helped my family navigate the VA system. He has my vote in November.
Just think how quiet campaign commercials would be if candidates could only talk about what they have done and will do with a detailed plan.
Only an American citizen showing proof of American citizenship should be able to vote in America. Period.
Women gained the right to vote. No one won anything. It wasn’t a raffle. Make our grandmothers and mothers who worked hard for our right to vote proud: Get out and vote.
