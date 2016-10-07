Opinion Line (Oct. 7)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Wichita State football wasn’t supported by the community and it died in the mid-1980s. But that doesn’t predict the level of fan support today, more than a generation later.
Donald Trump pays property taxes, and that’s supposed to be an excuse for him not paying federal income taxes. Well, I’m just an ordinary guy with no fancy loopholes, so I pay federal income taxes and state income taxes and property taxes.
What does a conservative, a liberal, a Muslim and an undocumented worker all have in common? They all pay more income taxes than Trump.
Hillary Clinton’s use of a home-brewed computer was extreme malfeasance. Now she wants to be promoted to the highest job in the land? Come to think of it, that is the government way: Screw up, get promoted.
Clinton, as secretary of state, visited more than 100 foreign countries. As a voter, I want to to know if those visits improved our relations with those countries or if they were merely window dressing.
God could easily tell you how many stars and planets exist in the universe, but when it comes to the number of times that Trump has lied, God would say He lost count years ago.
How can anyone say with authority that Trump is unfit to be president when they say nothing about Clinton and her multiple crimes or Libertarian Gary Johnson, who is clueless what Aleppo is and was unable to name a single world leader he admired?
This country has gone from “what can you do for your country” to “what can we do for illegal immigrants.” The answer should be deportation. And for you young people who took on student debt, pay it. Don’t expect the taxpayer to bail you out.
Two of the biggest mistakes in aviation history continue to plague Wichita’s economy: the discontinuing production of the 757 and the Spirit divestiture. Both can be traced back to Boeing’s leadership at that time.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments