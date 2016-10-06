Opinion Line (Oct. 6)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
You paid federal taxes every year for the past 20 years. Apparently billionaire Donald Trump paid none. Let that sink in a minute.
How did the Clintons get from “dead broke and in debt” when they left the White House to more than $100 million? I would rather see the transcripts from Clinton’s speeches to Big Pharma than I would Trump’s income tax returns.
Christians for Trump. Isn’t that like an oxymoron?
One thing scarier than Clinton for president is her running mate.
Is there any perceived slight or criticism that Trump has ever just let go?
If the Democrats get Clinton elected, they will have four more year to finish changing the country from a democracy to a new socialist country.
If you believe after watching the debate that Trump is qualified to be president, you are either a partisan hack or just plain ignorant. Country over party, folks.
The moderator at the next presidential debate should have a shock collar to control the candidates when they become unruly or start making untrue remarks. It might be fun to watch.
Gary Johnson’s responses to the questions about his favorite foreign leader and what he would do about Aleppo show that most Libertarians do not have a clue about what is happening in the world.
It takes a strong government in order to have a strong country. If the Republicans keep wishing for no government someday, then why don’t they just call themselves Libertarians so we can all know how crazy they really are.
Rep. Tim Huelskamp only has to look in a mirror to see who undermined him.
How many people would take a job knowing the pay may be low, and then work extra hours for free. You might think a teacher would be smarter than that.
It’s sad that Emilia’s Family Restaurant and Pie Shop on West Street is closing its doors after 30 years of making the best pies in Wichita.
Congratulations to all the winners of Mary Jane Teall Theatre Awards. The nominees remind us what excellent local theater we have here and what amazingly talented performers. Get out and support them.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments