Opinion Line (Oct. 5)

How can anyone respect protestors who are violent, destroy property and loot stores? I respect Martin Luther King Jr., who preached nonviolence. More whites have been shot by police, but they’re not tearing up their communities.
Most police shootings happen in spite of the victim complying with their requests. We see video proof of it almost daily. And no one needs to be shot six or eight or even more times.
If the tea party had been marching in Charlotte, N.C., after the midnight curfew, would they have been considered law breakers and arrested, or would it have just been a beautiful expression of the First Amendment?
Given the unrest in Charlotte and Tulsa, it’s unfortunate that America doesn’t have an articulate, concerned, African-American leader who could interject himself into and defray these situations. Oh, wait, never mind.
My opinion of Congress went up a tad after learning that both houses overwhelmingly voted to override President Obama’s veto on the 9/11 bill.
If we are now allowed to sue countries, like Saudi Arabia, for damages due to their responsibility for the 9/11 attack, what is to prevent Japan from initiating the same suit against the United States for damages caused in Hiroshima and Nagasaki?
Anyone who is able to withstand the 24/7/365 abuse, demonization, constant investigations, and outright lies Hillary Clinton has endured for the past 30 or more years has got to be pretty dang tough. She will be a good president.
It’s certainly disappointing that a female aspiring to become our country’s leader has to resort to constant lies and deceit.
Donald Trump is a salesman, a con man. He’s hustled people out of money they’re owed, lived off tax shelters, is always looking for a scam, and falls into telling lies as part of his personality.
Clinton to Trump: “I want to see your tax return.” Trump’s retort: “Oh, you didn’t get it? I e-mailed it to you.”
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments