Opinion Line (Oct. 4)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I can guess why University of Kansas Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little is stepping down. She’s done with the Legislature that jerks around and cuts funds to our universities.
A vote for Rep. Mike Pompeo is a vote for Gov. Sam Brownback’s policies.
No one can stop Donald Trump from making a fool of himself. It’s now up to Republicans to show some common sense and not make fools of themselves.
From where I sit, it looks like we have one candidate running for president and the other waiting for her coronation.
When Trump scares as many people as he possibly can about terrorists, he is doing exactly what the terrorists want him to do. They want us to be terrified.
I recently read something to the effect that Hillary Clinton was more qualified to be president because she had spent a lot of time in the White House and around Washington, D.C. Maybe Monica Lewinsky should run for president. She has similar qualifications.
The last time the federal government had a balanced budget and the economy was booming was when a Clinton was our president. Republicans seem to prefer power to dictate the personal choices of citizens rather than the concept of economic opportunity for all.
So columnist Davis Merritt is afraid that a conservative may have sneaked onto the Kansas Supreme Court Nominating Commission and will break up the liberal majority that has given us the present left-leaning court?
I know teachers work hard during the school year, but don’t they also get the summer off with full pay?
Sectarian prayers at secular government meetings and public schools are offensive and illegal.
Our government needs to create a video showing people who get pulled over how to act in front of police. It just might keep people from acting stupid and getting shot.
When will someone do something about the illegal slot machines at bars and convenience stores around Wichita?
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments