Opinion Line (Oct. 2)

The city of Wichita contracted out its mowing, and they are doing a terrible job – with or without all the rain we have had. Areas all over town look shabby.
As a former teacher, I would not advise a young person to become a teacher in this state. As a parent, I think the best thing for this country and for our children is a good education. Why don’t the governor and the Legislature understand this?
The vast majority of the programs and requirements placed on teachers are not the result of thorough, thoughtful thinking by trained educators but are knee-jerk reactions to the complaints of a few parents who feel that their child has been slighted in some way.
Too many teachers are becoming a big bunch of whiners. They seem to have an oversized sense of entitlement. Try being thankful for your jobs and what you are paid.
This is the weirdest presidential election I’ve ever seen in Kansas. Driving through neighborhoods, I’ve noticed only two Trump/Pence yard signs, zero Hillary Clinton signs, and an absolute lack of automobile bumper stickers.
There are no winners in a game of losers.
Donald Trump’s economic policy for all America is what Gov. Sam Brownback and Republicans have inflicted on this state. How well has that policy worked for us?
I told my wife that if Trump got elected president, we would have to move to Great Britain. There are and have been several respectable countries in the world that have been very successful electing a female leader.
Clinton is no Margaret Thatcher or Golda Meir.
I just read a list of celebrities who will move from the United States if Trump is elected. Go ahead, move.
Wichita State should be concentrating on its curriculum instead of building more buildings, adding sports (football) or catering to Muslims.
It costs $40 million to $50 million to rebuild Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, and about the same to redo Cessna Stadium. Combine both at half the price and everyone is happy.
You’d think that those who think the Second Amendment was limited to the weapons of the time of the constitutional framing would be more supportive of my buying a cannon.
