Opinion Line (Oct. 1)

Why does Donald Trump have an advantage? Americans love to believe they think outside the box. Trump lives outside the box. Hillary Clinton is the box.
It is interesting how many Trump supporters readily identify themselves as racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, or Islamophobic so that they can claim to be victimized by Clinton calling folks in those categories “deplorables.”
For the third time, my Trump-Pence sign has been taken from my yard. This president and Clinton are dividing our country more that any persons in my 80+ years of memory. Their ugly behavior is mirrored by their supporters.
I wish to be with the Lord my God so I’m voting for Trump. I know he will end the world and I can be with my Lord God.
Under President Obama, the FBI, Justice Department and the IRS have lost substantial credibility. They overlook, withhold or destroy evidence. “The buck stops here” has become “We’ll find a way to buck it up.”
I was furious with FBI Director James Comey at first. But the grand jury process wouldn’t have happened before the election. By not pressing charges, he was free to publicly announce all of Clinton’s misdeeds.
History has shown Ronald Reagan was an incompetent, ideological buffoon. Will the Sedgwick County Commission name a building after John Birch next?
From aviation to agriculture, Rep. Mike Pompeo is delivering for Kansas while not compromising his conservative principles. That’s what Kansans expect and get from our congressman. I wish we could get a couple more of those in D.C.
Rep. Tim Huelskamp’s childish, petulant behavior since he lost the election demonstrates clearly why he should never again be elected to public office.
Sen. Pat Roberts is mean, old and cranky. Time to hang it up – but not in Kansas.
We are starting to see in America what happens when people harden their hearts against God and step away from his Word. It is a sad and appalling environment in which people live.
The new airport only gives a magnificent first impression if you have no luggage. It recently took 55 minutes from touchdown until my bag reached the carousel due to lack of baggage handlers.
