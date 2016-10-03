Opinion Line (Oct. 3)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Our governor and his devoted GOP finally have the chance to give Kansas the national spotlight. The next time Donald Trump talks about his plan to stimulate the economy, they should yell, “Hey, look how it worked in Kansas. The sun is always shining.”
Note to Kris Kobach: My Illinois birth certificate, including fees and secure shipping, cost $43. I’m pretty sure that might be a deterrence for some of the disenfranchised voters who were born outside of Kansas.
Kobach does a great job trying to keep the American right to vote valid. Only Americans who pledge their love and respect to the United States should be allowed to vote. No illegals or others who hate this country.
No wonder Kansas Republican voters are becoming comfortable with Trump as their choice. He is the reincarnation of the Wizard of Oz – all smoke and bluster with nothing of substance to back it up.
Hillary Clinton was never exonerated. They simply choose not to charge her. If average people did what the Clintons have done, they would be in prison.
It’s become clear that Trump is a standard pliable politician who will change positions to get votes. So I’m voting Libertarian.
Leonard Pitts’ column last week on Trump sounded like some of the things that were said about Ronald Reagan before he was elected president. It validates what I have thought all along: Trump will make a great president compared to Clinton.
Pitts’ column last week, using his own words, reeked of bovine excretion.
In nearly every police shooting, a suspect has been defiant or non-compliant. Our police aren’t paid to forfeit their lives because a suspect refuses to comply. All lives matter.
Someone said, “You would have to be crazy to want to be a cop.” Based on recent shootings by police, that statement may be an absolute fact. Best we can hope for is an internal investigation. That’s like the fox guarding the hen house.
The checkout greeting is often: “Did you guys find everything all right?” For 83 years I have been a woman, not a guy. And if I have not found everything, they do not know what to do.
