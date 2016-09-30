Opinion Line (Sept. 30)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The city needs a new, modern baseball stadium, and Wichita State wants football back. Combine the two and we can have a unique-to-Wichita stadium that can be used by both. Build it and they will come.
Before WSU commits to building a second stadium, it might want to find something to fill the first one with.
How would football at WSU enhance education without the danger of concussions and head injuries? Maybe there is some “innovative initiative” for that?
I watch this year’s presidential debates for the only reason I watch NASCAR races – to see a wreck.
If Donald Trump becomes president, he has promised to take care of his pocketbook first and foremost by cutting taxes for himself. The one thing Trump showed in this debate was how much he loves money. His plan is to ensure his pockets stay full.
Hillary Clinton spends money like a drunken sailor, while Trump controls expenses wisely.
I thought I was listening to Gov. Sam Brownback when Trump discussed his stimulus plan for the country. We have already seen what Brownback did to Kansas. We do not want our country to be in the same mess as Kansas.
That there is a voter base that would want Clinton as president, that she should fight for “us,” is truly despicable and maybe a bit deplorable.
After watching Trump interrupt Clinton numerous times, I wondered how world leaders would react to this type of behavior.
Things start falling into place pretty quickly once you realize that the candidates’ purpose is not to educate the electorate but to win the debate.
Republicans seem to have a hard time differentiating between conspiracy theories and facts.
Nearly all police shootings would have been eliminated if the victims would have done just one thing – comply with the officer’s request. Don’t walk away, don’t argue; simply comply.
A simple solution to not getting shot: Don’t rob a convenience store and try a carjacking to get away.
Fight back against earthquakes and rich oil companies. Stop buying gas for your car and home. Walk everywhere and wear heavy coats.
