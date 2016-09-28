Opinion Line (Sept. 28)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The 2016 election is a time to fondly remember past elections when there was actually a lesser of two evils to choose between.
What Donald Trump said about disarming Hillary Clinton’s Secret Service detail is never going to happen, but it needed to be said. I am tired of politicians and celebrities who are surrounded by armed bodyguards telling the rest of us we don’t need guns.
Anyone who believes that a single individual, or Congress, can modify the Constitution is too ignorant to vote in any election. Perhaps Trump and his supporters should actually read the Constitution.
It’s reported that people with a college degree tend to support Clinton. That proves going to college doesn’t make you smart.
It seems odd that, after years of falsely accusing Clinton of lying and cheating, withholding financial and medical information and using a private foundation for personal gain, the Republicans have nominated someone who is blatantly guilty of all those things.
The left-wing media (everyone but Fox News) is going ape due to the rise of Trump. They will do all they can to stop him but will fail, because all who have half a brain know they are untrustworthy.
Fox News host Bill O’Reilly’s historical books are as accurate as his newscasts and opinions.
If the Kansas Supreme Court justices are not retained, Gov. Sam Brownback will not be able to pack the court with anyone he wishes. For each vacancy, he must appoint one of the three names submitted to him by the Supreme Court Nominating Commission.
The United States has again increased its military aid to Israel – raising the total to $38 billion over the next 10 years. What is the justification for this expenditure when our own debt is increasing exponentially?
I will not be buying another Ford product. It can keep its cars in Mexico.
Does it really matter if you put down illegal roots?
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments