Opinion Line (Sept. 21)

Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, seems a bit mixed up about who the bad guys are. Edward Snowden is a national hero. Those in the National Security Agency who illegally spied on the American people are the ones who should be in prison.
How sad that Newman University would succumb to political pressure and cancel the appearance of Justice Carol Beier. Was it really caused by fear of violence, or was it influential donors or the church itself?
I admire the Catholics for sticking to their beliefs. It is teaching the young people to stand firm in their faith.
Either Donald Trump has been lying to me for the past five years when he led the birther movement, or he has started lying to me now when he said, “President Obama was born in the United States. Period.”
The Republican presidential candidate claimed his private investigators could prove our current president was not born in the United States, repeating a bald-faced lie for five years. Now he lies some more, blaming his political rival for his own falsehoods.
It seems as if Hillary Clinton spends her time raising money with Hollywood elites and rich donors while Trump goes out and tries to better understand the struggles of average Americans.
Every time I see a rally for Clinton, I feel like I’m watching an Amway meeting with promises of something for nothing.
I’m planning on buying as much stock in companies that manufacture sheep dip as I can afford. If Trump is elected, Americans will be in dire need of it for four years.
Vote for the candidate you want in your living room for the next four years. I would not want Clinton there.
If there is a tenured teacher who is not doing a good job, there is at least one administrator and a school board that are not doing their jobs. Tenure only provides a due-process hearing, not a lifetime job.
Fat on meat seasons barbecue.
Comments