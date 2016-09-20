Opinion Line (Sept. 20)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
We kicked the British out over taxation without representation. When are we finally going to hold our government accountable for the same crime?
Two months before the election and I haven’t seen a bumper sticker or any kind of sign for either candidate. What does that tell us about how excited we all are for our next president?
Donald Trump’s “hard” diplomacy would be welcome in this world over the Obama/Clinton “kumbaya” diplomacy that isn’t working very well.
While out walking the neighborhood, my dog lifted his leg on a yard sign for Trump/Pence. Even dumb animals have better sense than the people who support Trump for president.
You may not like Trump, but if you are going to vote for a compulsive liar, then you’d better not expect much or complain during the next four years.
Sometimes when I am feeling petulant, I think about voting for Trump and hope he wins, just so the Republicans would have to face how uniquely unqualified their candidate is.
For people who ask about who will work all the jobs illegals do now if Trump is elected because “Americans don’t want to do those jobs”: Take away welfare and all the rest of the handouts and see how fast those jobs are filled.
Our former governors should be ashamed. Kansas Supreme Court justices overturned the Carr brothers’ death penalty based on their personal feelings, not Kansas law. Judges are supposed to follow the law, not personal biases.
Law enforcement should be bringing in needed money and improving safety by citing people driving between Hutchinson and Wichita too stupid to comprehend the meaning of the words “speed limit” and “no passing zone.”
Whenever that “My Pillow” commercial comes on TV, I switch channels. Enough already.
