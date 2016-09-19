Opinion Line (Sept. 19)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Wichita clearly isn’t charging enough for water. Sprinkler systems were running in a week we had more than 10 inches of rain. That isn’t even good for lawns and contributes to mosquito population.
I just returned from the Overland Park area, where the streets are something to be proud of compared to the shoddy patchwork in Wichita. Please consider using all of the $20 million proceeds from the Hyatt sale for real street repair.
Think of how many miles of roads and bridges could have been built or repaired with the millions of dollars Gov. Sam Brownback raked from the highway fund. Think of the construction jobs Kansas missed out on. Think about it on Nov. 8.
This is the first time in 48 years of voting that I will be voting against a candidate. The one I distrust the most is Hillary Clinton. My vote goes to Donald Trump.
Have you heard about the new science fiction horror story where a greedy, orange-colored, human-hating dictator masquerading as a politician leads Earthlings into a civilization-ending, life-destroying nuclear war? Maybe this is not fictional.
Bill and Hillary Clinton have given a whole new meaning to having a “fixed income.”
Trump sees Vladimir Putin as a great leader. He is a former KGB officer who persecutes his critics, puts activists in “mental” hospitals, controls the press, and represses his own people, some of whom simply disappear. Why would Trump idolize this man?
Trump stated that Putin was a stronger leader than President Obama. It was Obama who said he leads from behind.
As long as we have people like columnist Leonard Pitts, Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson putting people into categories, we will have division. What if if the headline on Pitts’ column last week had said “Eight easy lessons on how to talk to white people”?
I am eagerly awaiting Pitts’ next installment in a series on communications etiquette entitled, “Eight easy lessons on how to talk to police officers.”
Schools wouldn’t have to worry so much about high air-conditioning costs if they started school after Labor Day.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments