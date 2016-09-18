Opinion Line (Sept. 18)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The Wichita City Council moved to raise our sales taxes for another Community Improvement District. Why doesn’t it just declare the whole city a CID and jack up the sales taxes for everything?
I have a better idea. Why don’t we impose a 1 percent tax on all the businesses that aren’t paying any state income tax. That way we don’t continue screwing the little guy trying to make a few extra dollars to live on.
If a business is successful and achieves profits, it has no obligation to share with its employees or hire more employees. Trickle down economics is bunk.
Why do businesses, including some that are located in Wichita, list an e-mail address under their contact information and then apparently never check their inboxes or read any messages they receive?
It is a really sad day when a local college canceled plans for a Kansas Supreme Court justice to speak about the Kansas Constitution because of threatening posts on social media. I don’t want to live in such a hostile community.
I guess I must be one of the “deplorables,” because I don’t like the “culture of corruption” wall Hillary Clinton has built around herself.
I’m very old but quite certain of this: A vote for Donald Trump to be president of this great country would be a far greater misstep than not standing for the national anthem.
If Wichita State decides to bring back football, it will lose my contributions. What a waste of money.
Football players need to learn the same lesson that musicians and actors have learned over the years: We don’t care about or want to hear your politics. Shut up and play.
Of the 63 homes in my addition, I saw four that displayed any kind of an American flag on 9/11. Yet we criticize the pro, college and high school players for disrespecting the anthem.
If we’re going to fly the flag at half-staff on 9/11, we should also fly the flag at half-staff on Pearl Harbor day Dec. 7.
As always, whether it’s politics, junk food or lawyers, the more they advertise, the less you get.
Talking to one another and using a smile goes a long way to improving relations, rather than having a frown and chip on your shoulder. Give it a try. What do you have to lose?
