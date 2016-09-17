Opinion Line (Sept. 17)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Hillary Clinton falling into her van in New York City could be a metaphor for her campaign.
I don’t see Clinton bailing on the 9/11 ceremony because she was feeling under the weather as a negative and a sign that she’s unfit. I see that she’s working hard and taking it to the limit for the American people.
Every time I hear Clinton’s tough voice I just want to throw up.
Another thing wrong about Kansas – a vote for Donald Trump.
Everyone is tired of hearing about Trump’s tax returns. Clinton compromised national security. Which one would keep you up at night?
What do Trump, Dick Cheney, Bill O’Reilly and Rush Limbaugh have in common? They were all draft dodgers.
A letter writer whined that people disrespected President Obama. What about how President Bush was disrespected and mocked?
The propaganda from the right is: “Are you better off today than 8 years ago?” If you were in the stock market then (during the Bush years) and stayed in (or bought back in), then the answer is probably “yes.”
Colin Kaepernick lost me with his pig socks. If he were to go to Chicago and try to make a difference, I might be impressed. Disrespect just backfires. I love football but will not be supporting teams that join him.
If NFL players want to protest by not standing for the national anthem, I’ll protest by not going to any games or watching them on TV.
If you can’t express your constitutional rights without death threats, maybe the national anthem isn’t worth standing for anyway.
Please forgive this cradle Catholic for not really getting excited about Mother Teresa becoming a “fast tracked” saint while Emil Kapaun languishes in the bureaucracy of the Vatican.
It seems very unfair when amusement parks and other venues sell “skip the line” passes in addition to an expensive entry ticket. The 1 percent benefit, and our children get to see it firsthand.
Every day millions upon millions of innocent plants are being killed by vegetarians. Help end this tragic violence and do your part. Eat more bacon.
