For older Wichita students with 2.4-mile walks, there is relief

August 07, 2017 8:26 PM

The partnership announced Monday between the Wichita school district and Wichita Transit plugs a gap in transportation for middle and high school students who don’t qualify for school busing because they don’t live at least 2 1/2 miles away.

The new program will be a good option for many students who have long walks to and from school, and it hopefully can help chronically absent kids miss less school and help those kids make it to their first class on time.

Students can purchase a monthly city bus pass for $20, which is $35 off the regular price. The pass allows the student to ride city buses at other times. Seven schools will get city buses re-routed specifically for drop off and pick up.

It’s disappointing students’ passes can’t be completely covered — are there corporate sponsors out there? — but $20 is still a good deal. A student riding the bus for 20 school days a month would pay $60 without a pass.

Kirk Seminoff

