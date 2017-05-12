Marshall: Those with pre-existing conditions will be better off

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, took heat about the House health care reform bill during a town hall meeting in Salina this week. “Who are you working for? The pharmacies? The insurance companies?” one woman asked. “Who do you think your constituents are? I don’t understand why you are not protecting the people of Kansas.” Many people were concerned about what could happen to those with pre-existing conditions, the Salina Journal reported. Marshall insisted that “people with pre-existing situations will have a better situation.” The new legislation “has belts and suspenders so that those with pre-existing conditions will be protected,” he said. But many analysts argue that people with pre-existing conditions could be priced out of the health insurance market. – Phillip Brownlee
