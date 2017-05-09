Wichita chamber celebrates 100 years of service

Congratulations to the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce on 100 years of service. The chamber was founded May 7, 1917, and has a long history of championing both the business community and the greater community. And the chamber is not standing still. It is launching new initiatives on inclusion and education. The chamber also is doing great work connecting young adults to the community through Young Professionals of Wichita. The chamber is updating the first floor of its building at 350 W. Douglas and is holding an open house and centennial birthday bash on May 25. – Phillip Brownlee
