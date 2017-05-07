Share a bike, connect with downtown

The new bike-share program is great way to promote health and more activity downtown. BikeShareICT will make 100 cruiser bikes available from 19 stations throughout downtown. A mobile app can be used to locate the bike stations and to rent a bike. The program is a collaborative project with the city of Wichita, Health ICT and the Health and Wellness Coalition of Wichita. Funding sponsors are Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and the Knight Foundation Fund through the Wichita Community Foundation. Annual bike-share memberships are $30 ($20 for college students). Riders also can rent bikes for $3 per hour. The bike share can be great for people who live or work downtown, for visitors (such as before the Paul McCartney concert this summer) and for Wichitans wanting to connect with all the great things happening downtown. – Phillip Brownlee
Comments