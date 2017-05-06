Now Consider This

Why not concerned about lost Medicaid funding?

Legislators altered a foster care reform bill after state officials warned it could have jeopardized more than $48 million in federal funding each year. Though some lawmakers doubted that would occur, it is wise to be cautious. But this also raised a question: Why aren’t state officials and some lawmakers also concerned about the federal funding Kansas is losing by not expanding Medicaid? The future of this funding is uncertain, as the U.S. House passed a health care bill Thursday that would roll back Medicaid expansion. But since Jan. 1, 2014, Kansas has forfeited more than $1.8 billion in federal funding. Not only would that funding provide a significant boost to the Kansas economy and help struggling hospitals, it would enable about 150,000 to qualify for Medicaid. – Phillip Brownlee

