Welcome, new Sedgwick County Zoo director

Congratulations to Jeff Ettling on being selected as the new director of the Sedgwick County Zoo. Ettling, who has been the curator of herpetology and aquatics at the St. Louis Zoo for the past 20 years, served as herpetology curator at Sedgwick County Zoo from 1991 to 1995 – so he is already familiar with the zoo and Wichita. Ettling understands what a great honor and opportunity this position is. The zoo is a point of pride for this community, and it’s the region’s top tourist attraction. Ettling is replacing Mark Reed, who was the zoo’s director since 1991, and he will be only the third director in the zoo’s 45-year history. As Ettling acknowledged, he has “big shoes to fill.” But he has the passion and expertise to help make the zoo even better. – Phillip Brownlee
