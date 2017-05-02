Comparatively close election still national news

In many congressional districts, a Republican winning by 6.2 points would be considered a landslide. But President Trump won the 4th District by 27 points. So Ron Estes’ comparatively slim win in the April special election is raising hopes among local Democrats, especially when Democratic candidate James Thompson won in Sedgwick County. The election also is continuing to draw national media attention. The Washington Post reported Sunday on efforts by local Democrats to raise money and prepare for upcoming elections. “Here in Deep-Red Kansas, there was suddenly a smidgen of blue,” the Post reported. But Thompson also expressed frustration about the continued finger-pointing between supporters of Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. “It’s just like, ugh, for the love of God,” Thompson said. “This is why we’re not winning.” – Phillip Brownlee
Comments