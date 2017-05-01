Now Consider This

A forum for nation, state and local issues and opinions.

May 01, 2017 5:01 AM

Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:

▪  Trump Promises Government Will Continue To Fund All Essential Mar-A-Lago Staff During Shutdown

▪  Obama’s Barrage of Complete Sentences Seen as Brutal Attack on Trump

▪  Ecuadorian Officials Starting To Get Sick Of Julian Assange Always Leaving Dirty Dishes All Over Embassy

▪  Department Of Interior Asks For Resignation Of Obama-Era Elk

▪  Oakland Raiders Agree To Pay Fan Base $16 Billion In Relocation Expenses

