Now Consider This

Now Consider This

A forum for nation, state and local issues and opinions.

Now Consider This

April 30, 2017 5:01 AM

Gallery Alley a cool new gathering place

A planned “Gallery Alley” is a cool idea and a creative use of underutilized space. The Wichita Downtown Development Corporation received a pilot-project grant from the Knight Foundation Fund at the Wichita Community Foundation to transform an alley at 616 E. Douglas into an art space with sculptures, seating for outdoor dining, a portable concert and theater stage, and a screen for movies. It is sure to be a draw during Final Friday art crawls and will help connect Old Town with Intrust Bank Arena. A grand opening of the park is scheduled for May 26. We can hardly wait. – Phillip Brownlee

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Man shot at QuikTrip

Man shot at QuikTrip 1:33

Man shot at QuikTrip
Rain, mud add layer of authenticity to Civil War event 2:17

Rain, mud add layer of authenticity to Civil War event
Snowfall in Scott City 0:09

Snowfall in Scott City

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos