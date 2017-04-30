Gallery Alley a cool new gathering place

A planned “Gallery Alley” is a cool idea and a creative use of underutilized space. The Wichita Downtown Development Corporation received a pilot-project grant from the Knight Foundation Fund at the Wichita Community Foundation to transform an alley at 616 E. Douglas into an art space with sculptures, seating for outdoor dining, a portable concert and theater stage, and a screen for movies. It is sure to be a draw during Final Friday art crawls and will help connect Old Town with Intrust Bank Arena. A grand opening of the park is scheduled for May 26. We can hardly wait. – Phillip Brownlee
