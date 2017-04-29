Exempt psychiatric hospitals from gun mandate

Gov. Sam Brownback wants $24 million to pay for security guards and metal detectors in order to keep guns out of the state’s psychiatric hospital? How about just exempting these hospitals from an overreaching state law that is forcing them to either allow concealed firearms or provide expensive security? That’s what the facilities, the public, most lawmakers and just about anyone with common sense want. Lawmakers also should exempt municipally owned mental health facilities and the University of Kansas hospital – which faces even higher costs to provide security. And while they are at it, why not allow universities to set their own policies on concealed guns? Don’t they know what’s best for their own institutions? – Phillip Brownlee
