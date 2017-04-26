Rep. Marshall thinks border wall is metaphorical

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, thinks President Trump’s priority is to secure the border, not necessarily build a physical wall, KansasFarmer.com reported. Marshall also thinks mass deportation won’t happen. “In my opinion, there is just a lot of overreacting,” he said about people worried about what Trump might do. Perhaps, though the messages from the Trump administration have certainly been mixed. Marshall thinks the immigration system needs reforming but says the first priority is to secure the border. “Then there is no doubt that we need to work on a system that will provide us with a simpler work visa program,” he said. “We have 20,000 open jobs in the state of Kansas right now. There is no doubt these people are important to the Kansas economy.” He’s right about that. – Phillip Brownlee
Comments