McCartney concert another big win for arena, Wichita

Paul McCartney. Is coming. To Wichita. Yeah, yeah, yeah. The former Beatle and 21-time Grammy winner will be at Intrust Bank Arena on July 19 – the first time he will have performed in Kansas. His One on One tour is a nearly three-hour-long performance of his hits from the past 50 years. Many Wichitans, young and old, will know nearly all the words. The McCartney announcement came one week after Wichita learned that Intrust Bank Arena would host the first- and second-round games in the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. It’s another big win for the arena and for Wichita. – Phillip Brownlee
