Restriction on selling Boys Ranch ‘defies logic’

Federal money often comes with strings attached, but this is ridiculous. Sedgwick County discovered that a $7,122.50 federal grant used build a bathroom at Lake Afton Park in 1966 restricts the county’s ability to sell the former Judge Riddel Boys Ranch. The only way it can be sold is to go through a lengthy process that includes obtaining approval from the secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior. Shouldn’t there be a statute of limitations on such restrictions (it’s been more than 50 years) or some materiality requirement? As commissioner Richard Ranzau said, “It just defies logic.” – Phillip Brownlee
