Now Consider This

Now Consider This

A forum for nation, state and local issues and opinions.

Now Consider This

April 25, 2017 5:05 AM

Unemployment rate drops; job growth still lags

It’s impressive that Kansas’ unemployment rate dropped to 3.8 percent in March, its lowest rate since November 2000. The unemployment rate in February was 4.0 percent, and the rate in March 2016 was 4.1 percent. Kansas also had a small increase in jobs in March. Total seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs increased by 1,400, or 0.1 percent, from the previous month. The sectors with the biggest gains were retail trade (+1,800), government (+900) and construction (+700), while the biggest declines were manufacturing (-600) and education and health services (-600). Over the past 12 months, Kansas added 3,600 nonfarm jobs, or 0.3 percent. That’s the ninth worst job growth rate in the nation. – Phillip Brownlee

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Downtown Wichita building inspected for ghosts

Downtown Wichita building inspected for ghosts 1:38

Downtown Wichita building inspected for ghosts
Investigating Eagle building for ghosts 1:38

Investigating Eagle building for ghosts
How to avoid oak mite bites 1:24

How to avoid oak mite bites

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos