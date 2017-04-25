Unemployment rate drops; job growth still lags

It’s impressive that Kansas’ unemployment rate dropped to 3.8 percent in March, its lowest rate since November 2000. The unemployment rate in February was 4.0 percent, and the rate in March 2016 was 4.1 percent. Kansas also had a small increase in jobs in March. Total seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs increased by 1,400, or 0.1 percent, from the previous month. The sectors with the biggest gains were retail trade (+1,800), government (+900) and construction (+700), while the biggest declines were manufacturing (-600) and education and health services (-600). Over the past 12 months, Kansas added 3,600 nonfarm jobs, or 0.3 percent. That’s the ninth worst job growth rate in the nation. – Phillip Brownlee
