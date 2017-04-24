Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:
▪ Cackling Trump Reveals To Dinner Guests They’ve All Just Eaten Single Piece Of His Tax Returns
▪ Berkeley Campus On Lockdown After Loose Pages From ‘Wall Street Journal’ Found On Park Bench
▪ Jared Kushner Calls Kim Jong-un “Totally Unqualified Person” Who Got Job Only Through Nepotism
▪ CERN Researchers Apologize For Destruction Of 5 Parallel Universes In Recent Experiment
▪ James Harden Dreading Long 15-Minute Walk To Get Back On Defense
