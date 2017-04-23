Now Consider This

April 23, 2017 5:03 AM

Rethink contract with KU for state testing

It is smart that the Kansas State Board of Education is re-evaluating its $6.2 million contract with the University of Kansas to administer state assessment tests. The online testing system experienced repeated problems in recent years. Earlier this month, database servers became overloaded and kicked students off the system. Last year, there were major problems when a fiber cable at KU was damaged during construction work. Two years before that the testing was so plagued by computer glitches and cyberattacks that the results were thrown out. The State Board also should revisit its 2013 decision to hire KU to create the tests rather than use tests being developed by a state consortium. That is seeming more and more like a mistake. – Phillip Brownlee

