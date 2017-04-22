Federal grant will help combat opioid abuse

A new $3.1 million federal grant will help Kansas provide treatment and recovery services for opioid abuse and addiction, as well as education and prevention. “Kansas is the 16th highest opioid prescribing state in the country,” Tim Keck, secretary of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, said in a press release. “We are working to address this critical public health issue before it gets any worse.” According to state reports, Kansas’ prescription opioid overdose death rate increased by 28 percent and heroin deaths increased by 71 percent between 2013 and 2015. Though the total numbers aren’t as high as many other states, opioid abuse is a growing problem that the state must confront. The federal grant will help. – Phillip Brownlee
