Now Consider This

Now Consider This

A forum for nation, state and local issues and opinions.

Now Consider This

April 22, 2017 5:06 AM

School funding numbers are ‘shocking’

Kansas created a statewide school funding system in 1992, establishing a base state aid amount of $3,600 per pupil. If funding would have increased at a rate equal to the Consumer Price Index, base aid would have totaled $6,001 in 2013, Deputy Education Commissioner Dale Dennis told the Hutchinson Rotary Club last week. Instead, current base aid is $3,852. “The numbers are shocking, shocking,” Dennis said – though it is important to factor in that base aid is not the only funding that schools receive, and some of the additional aid, such as for at-risk students, has increased significantly over the years. A new school finance bill in the House would raise next year’s base funding to $4,006 per pupil, then would raise it by $200 a year for the following four years (a $750 million total increase). Would that be enough to satisfy the Kansas Supreme Court and meet the state’s constitutional requirement to adequately fund K-12 education? It seems unlikely. – Phillip Brownlee

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 3.0

Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 3.0 2:26

Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 3.0
Earth Day event draws thousands to the zoo 0:56

Earth Day event draws thousands to the zoo
Joyland entrance sign moved from storage for preservation 1:21

Joyland entrance sign moved from storage for preservation

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos