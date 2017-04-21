Now Consider This

Now Consider This

A forum for nation, state and local issues and opinions.

Now Consider This

April 21, 2017 5:04 AM

Discovery of lost city of Etzanoa is remarkable

It is not every day that a lost city is found, especially in south-central Kansas. So it was remarkable to read in Sunday’s Eagle about the discovery of Etzanoa, a former city of the Wichita Nation at the confluence of the Walnut and Arkansas rivers in Arkansas City. Accounts by Spanish conquistadors told of a city on the Great Plains with about 20,000 residents. But for four centuries, the location of the city has been a mystery, leading some historians to question whether a city of that size actually existed. But the discovery of Etzanoa by Donald Blakeslee, an anthropologist and archaeologist at Wichita State University, seems to corroborate the early accounts, making Etzanoa the second-biggest settlement of Native Americans found in the United States. How exciting is that? – Phillip Brownlee

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Breaking down the Chiefs' 2017 schedule, week by week

Breaking down the Chiefs' 2017 schedule, week by week 2:15

Breaking down the Chiefs' 2017 schedule, week by week
Joyland owners' son shares memories of the amusement park 2:45

Joyland owners' son shares memories of the amusement park
Joyland entrance sign moved from storage for preservation 1:21

Joyland entrance sign moved from storage for preservation

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos