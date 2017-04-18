Now Consider This

April 18, 2017 5:04 AM

Medicaid expansion helps hospitals of all sizes

Some state lawmakers tried to downplay the benefits of Medicaid expansion, saying that most of the revenue would go to large hospitals (as if Wichita hospitals don’t deserve to be paid). But a new study by the Urban Institute found that expansion benefits both metro and non-metro hospitals. Though metro hospitals would receive more federal Medicaid funding (because they serve more patients), large and small hospitals saw similar percentage reductions in uncompensated care and increases in Medicaid revenue. Meanwhile, smaller hospitals saw greater improvements in profit margins than larger hospitals. No wonder large and small hospitals support Medicaid expansion. – Phillip Brownlee

