April 15, 2017 5:04 AM

Marshall wants to open Cuba market to Kansas

Good for U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, for co-sponsoring the Cuba Agriculture Exports Act, which would remove restrictions on private financing of agriculture exports to Cuba. U.S. farmers are allowed to sell commodities to Cuba, but because they can’t offer private financing, they can’t compete with other countries. Marshall, who recently traveled to Cuba with a congressional delegation, sees Cuba as a potential top-10 wheat market. “In a time of record low commodity prices, we cannot be arbitrarily choosing markets in which not to sell,” Marshall said. “We are only holding ourselves back.” – Phillip Brownlee

