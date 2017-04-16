WSU and WATC affiliation a step closer

It is exciting that Wichita State University and the Wichita Area Technical College took a big step last week toward joining forces. Gov. Sam Brownback signed a bill authorizing the affiliation of the two schools. The only remaining hurdle is gaining approval from the college accreditation association. The affiliation would allow students to more easily take classes at both schools and transfer credits. That could mean, for example, that students might learn a trade at the technical college that could help them pay their way through WSU. “I think it’s just going to open up the world for a lot of students,” Brownback said. It also could provide a boost to the local economy. – Phillip Brownlee
