What about Wagle, Senate GOP promise to forgo pay?

During the heat of last year’s election, Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, and about two dozen other Senate Republicans unveiled their “Plan for a Better Kansas,” which laid out their goals and pledges if elected. Well, Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, wants to hold them to one of those pledges: “Legislation will be offered to require legislators to forfeit their salary if the budget is not passed within the first 70 days of the legislative session.” Hensley introduced a bill last week to dock the pay of the entire Legislature – which totals about $14,600 each day, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. Wagle contends the Legislature met that requirement, because it approved a rescission bill last week to address the shortfall in the current fiscal year, and the Senate approved a budget plan for the next two years. But there has been no agreement on the budget for next fiscal year. “It’s obvious they didn’t keep their campaign promise,” Hensley said. – Phillip Brownlee
