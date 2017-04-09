GoCreate a great addition to WSU, community

A new makerspace at Wichita State University is a great addition to the WSU campus and the community. GoCreate – which had its grand opening Saturday – is located in the new Experiential Engineering Building, off 17th Street. It includes a fully equipped metal shop, wood shop and textiles shop, as well as 3-D scanners and printers and much more. There also are staff and mentors on site to help teach people how to use the tools and machines and to offer other assistance. GoCreate is open to everyone in the community, and a membership costs $125 per month. Koch Industries and the Fred and Mary Koch Foundation are generously offering financial assistance to enable more people to become members. GoCreate can be a great place for hobbyists and entrepreneurs and anyone who wants to bring an idea into life. – Phillip Brownlee
