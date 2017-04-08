Shockers are ready for new challenge

It’s both exciting and a little sad that Wichita State University is leaving the Missouri Valley Conference and joining the American Athletic Conference, starting next school year. It’s exciting that the Shockers will be part of a more competitive conference, which should make for more entertaining men’s basketball games and help WSU’s seeding in the NCAA basketball tournament. It also will be fun to see new teams play at Koch Arena – including the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team. But WSU has been part of the Missouri Valley since 1945, so it will be sad to say goodbye to many longtime rivals. Still, nothing lasts forever. And the Shockers are ready for a new challenge. – Phillip Brownlee
