April 7, 2017 5:04 AM

Pittsburg High students made journalism profession proud

Good for journalism students at Pittsburg High School for researching the credentials of their school’s newly hired principal, Amy Robertson, and then reporting what they uncovered – which led to her resignation this week. The students found no evidence that Corllins University, where Robertson said she earned her master’s and doctorate degrees, was in operation or was accredited. The students also found several articles referring to Corllins as a diploma mill. It’s hard to fathom that the school district didn’t do a similar background check before hiring Robertson. But to his credit, superintendent Destry Brown apologized for what happened and praised the journalism students. “I’m proud of our kids,” he said. The students also received national media attention and praise. Deservedly so. – Phillip Brownlee

