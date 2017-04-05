Congratulations to Keitha Adams, Frank Mason, Bill Self

Congratulations to Keitha Adams on being selected as Wichita State University’s new women’s basketball coach. The Kansas native, who spent the past 16 seasons coaching at the University of Texas at El Paso, has a reputation for being a hard worker who stays late to watch game films and make recruiting calls. Adams’ coaching challenge could be even greater if WSU moves to the American Athletic Conference, which includes powerhouse University of Connecticut. Congratulations also to University of Kansas senior guard Frank Mason, who has won three national player of the year awards – and could pick up a fourth later this week – and to KU head coach Bill Self, who was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Mason and Self had a remarkable season, which regrettably ended two games too soon. – Phillip Brownlee
