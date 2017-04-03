Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:
▪ White House Denies Any Ties to United States
▪ Rep. Nunes Says He Held Russia Hearings Alone in His Apartment and They Went Great
▪ Queen Elizabeth Frantically Trying To Preserve European Alliances By Arranging Great-Grandchildren’s Marriages
▪ GOP Makes Good On 2009 Promise To Block President’s Health Care Bill
▪ Mar-A-Lago Assistant Manager Wondering If Anyone Coming To Collect Nuclear Briefcase From Lost And Found
