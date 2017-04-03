Now Consider This

April 3, 2017 5:02 AM

Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

Now Consider This

A forum for nation, state and local issues and opinions.

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:

▪  White House Denies Any Ties to United States

▪  Rep. Nunes Says He Held Russia Hearings Alone in His Apartment and They Went Great

▪  Queen Elizabeth Frantically Trying To Preserve European Alliances By Arranging Great-Grandchildren’s Marriages

▪  GOP Makes Good On 2009 Promise To Block President’s Health Care Bill

▪  Mar-A-Lago Assistant Manager Wondering If Anyone Coming To Collect Nuclear Briefcase From Lost And Found

Related content

Now Consider This

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

School cams catch student saving friend's life with Heimlich maneuver

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos