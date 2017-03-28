Now Consider This

March 28, 2017 5:04 AM

Sedgwick County government should remain transparent

It is understandable that Sedgwick County reviewed what information was on its website after it lost $566,088 to fraud last year. But it went too far by removing some forms and databases that helped the county be transparent to taxpayers and easy to work with for vendors. For example, the county removed from its website a vendor application form, copies of contracts and an employee directory. Good for commissioners Michael O’Donnell and Dave Unruh for wanting to reconsider some of the information that was removed. It is likely similar safeguards could be achieved through better internal accounting controls rather than making the county less transparent. – Phillip Brownlee

