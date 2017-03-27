Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:
▪ Report: Anxiety Disorders Induced By Trump Presidency Not Covered Under GOP Health Bill
▪ Middle-Schooler Who Wrote GOP Health-Care Bill Claims He Has Not Been Paid
▪ FBI Calls For Increased Surveillance Powers To Keep Pace With Evolving Threat Of Presidential Administrations
▪ Gaunt, Hollow-Eyed Big Bird Enters Sixth Day Of Hunger Strike Against Proposed Trump Budget
▪ Nation Thrilled Grayson Allen Returned To Duke For One More Crushing NCAA Loss
