New GraceMed clinic at South YMCA a welcome addition

Congratulations to GraceMed Health on its new comprehensive clinic on the campus of the Richard A. DeVore South YMCA. The 15,000-square-foot building, which opens April 12, will initially be staffed by a physician, a nurse practitioner, a dentist and an optometrist. It plans to add another dentist and more medical providers and possibly an in-house pharmacy. The new facility is part of a campaign by GraceMed, which is affiliated with the United Methodist Church, to build clinics in low-income areas without easy access to care. GraceMed has already opened three school-based clinics. Well done.
Comments